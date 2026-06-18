How federal agencies are changing how they manage large construction portfolios

Federal agencies are rethinking how they manage large construction portfolios as projects grow more complex and oversight demands increase.

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On any given day, the U.S. Capitol campus carries out the core work of Congress and the Supreme Court while hundreds of smaller tasks and long‑term construction projects unfold in parallel. Thomas Austin, the Architect of the Capitol, is responsible for keeping all of it moving without interrupting occupants, visitors or daily legislative and judicial activity.

The portfolio includes more than 18 million square feet spread across historic and modern buildings, along with infrastructure that supports tens of thousands of people each day. Work ranges from routine repairs to multi‑year renovations, many of them tied to funding decisions that span several Congresses.

“We have people on the campus twenty‑four hours a day, seven days a week,” Austin said. “That does not stop for construction.”

That complex operating environment shapes how projects are planned and executed. Construction does not occur on a closed site. It happens alongside active court proceedings, public tours, security requirements and legislative work. Even relatively small delays can affect multiple stakeholders at once.

Austin’s organization manages roughly half a million work orders each year, along with capital projects that last months or, in some cases, more than a decade. Keeping visibility across that volume has become increasingly difficult using tools and processes designed for a slower pace.

When projects begin to blur together

Much of Austin’s work involves maintaining forward momentum without losing control of detail. His teams handle everything from daily maintenance calls to long‑term renovations like the Cannon House Office Building renewal, a ten‑year effort that required coordination across contractors, designers and congressional offices.

Managing that scope depends heavily on structured communication. Each month, Austin convenes project leads with senior leaders for formal reviews. Project owners are expected to account for current status, cost trends and emerging risks.

“It holds people responsible for the status of their projects,” Austin said. “It also helps make sure our customers are getting the information they need.”

Those meetings are supplemented by frequent site walks. Austin spends significant time moving between projects, often outside normal business hours, to see work firsthand and speak directly with crews.

“There’s no substitute for seeing it with your own eyes,” he said.

Despite that level of engagement, construction complexity asserts itself quickly when information is delayed or incomplete. That is especially true in historic buildings, where documentation may be decades old or nonexistent.

Discovery, change orders and the limits of certainty

Historic renovations carry a form of uncertainty that is difficult to eliminate through planning alone. Austin described projects where teams uncovered multiple generations of construction layered behind walls or beneath floors.

“You start peeling things back and you realize you are dealing with conditions that nobody could fully document,” he said.

As a result, those discoveries often trigger scope changes. In a federal environment, change orders require discipline, documentation and communication with oversight bodies. Each adjustment carries schedule, cost and stakeholder implications.

Maintaining control under those circumstances depends on how quickly teams can document what was found, assess impact and make decisions. Without timely records, uncertainty grows.

“That is where things can start to drift,” Austin said. “You have competing interpretations of what changed and why.”

This is an area where construction management practices have come under increased scrutiny from auditors and appropriators across government.

A familiar pattern across federal agencies

Stephen Power, director of federal sales at Procore, said the challenges Austin described appear across most agencies managing large construction investments.

“There is always a gap between funding intent and execution,” Power said. “Capacity to manage that execution is often where things break down.”

Problems typically do not start as headline failures. Instead, they emerge as incremental delays, miscommunication or incomplete documentation.

“People end up in reactive environments because they cannot forecast far enough ahead,” Power said. “Over time, those issues roll up.”

Historically, many agencies relied on periodic reporting to track construction progress. Monthly updates and summary briefings were often sufficient when portfolios were smaller and oversight expectations lighter.

“That model does not hold up well when projects are larger and more visible,” Power said.

The cost of delayed visibility

When leaders cannot answer basic questions quickly, that could indicate that a project is under strain. Power said that delayed or partial data often signals deeper coordination problems.

“If your status reports are weeks old, that tells you something,” he said. “Another indicator is when different parties are working from different versions of the same project.”

Contractors generally rely on digital systems to track daily progress and change requests. Agencies often manage the same projects through a disaggregated mix of spreadsheets, financial systems and email.

Over time, that variation creates gaps where responsibility and interpretation blur. Those risks become more visible during oversight reviews. Agencies are often asked to explain schedule changes, cost growth or performance issues under tight timelines.

“A lot of risk lives in those gaps. If you cannot produce the data quickly, the credibility problem compounds,” Power said.

Austin described similar pressure from an agency perspective. Oversight requests require documentation that shows not just what changed, but how decisions were made at the time.

Shifting expectations for construction oversight

As construction portfolios have grown, agencies have adjusted how they evaluate management systems. Rather than treating construction oversight as a back‑office function, leaders are looking for tools that support daily execution.

Power said agencies increasingly avoid long evaluation cycles in favor of project‑level pilots. The emphasis is on practical integration rather than wholesale replacement.

“They want systems that work with their contractors and their internal teams,” he said.

Austin echoed the emphasis on aligned systems in his organization. For daily operations, the Architect of the Capitol relies on an online work order system that manages about 1,300 requests a day. That visibility supports regular briefings and performance tracking.

“For that volume of work, manual tools would not work,” he said.

Capital projects are managed through digital platforms that capture schedules, invoices, inspection reports and photographs. During the Cannon renewal alone, more than two million images were collected.

“That creates a record you can go back to whenever questions come up,” Austin said.

Oversight, audits and accountability

Visibility also plays a role beyond project delivery. Documentation supports responses to auditors, appropriators and leadership inquiries.

Power said that agencies are increasingly judged on how effectively they can explain decisions, not just outcomes.

“Being able to show what happened and when matters,” he said.

Austin emphasized that construction oversight occurs in an environment where scrutiny is constant. The Capitol campus attracts attention from many directions, including visitors, lawmakers and the public.

“People care deeply about these buildings,” he said. “They want to understand what is happening to them.”

Clear documentation helps ground those conversations in facts rather than assumptions.

Thinking beyond the construction phase

Construction decisions also affect long‑term operations and maintenance. Data captured during design and build phases informs future repairs, upgrades and planning.

Power pointed to the value of structured data that carries from construction into operations.

“When you have that information organized from the start, it changes what is possible later,” he said.

Austin described efforts to anticipate future needs during renovation projects. When spaces are opened up, teams sometimes install access points or conduit that are not immediately required.

“If you already have the opportunity, it makes sense to plan ahead,” he said.

Progress through incremental change

Neither Austin nor Power suggested that modernization happens quickly. Process change requires training, adjustment and leadership support. Most agencies move incrementally. Lessons from one project inform the next. Systems are expanded as teams gain confidence in how they work.

Austin described that approach as a practical necessity.

“We learn something from every major project,” he said. “The responsibility is to apply that learning going forward.”

Managing a campus that functions like a city leaves little room for blind spots. For agencies responsible for complex federal facilities, modernized construction and building management has become part of how work is done every day.

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