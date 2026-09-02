Opportunity Zones attracted billions in investment, but how successful were they?

Interview transcript

Terry Gerton You’ve got a new report out on opportunity zones. They were initially created about a decade ago to bring investment into economically distressed communities. Before we talk about what you found in this report particularly, just kind of walk us through how they work and where they are.

Jessica Lucas-Judy Sure. Well, basically, they’re an investment incentive. So people who have capital gains can invest those gains into qualified opportunity funds and get tax incentives for doing that. And the funds, in turn, make investments in distressed areas, either in property or in businesses that operate in those areas. And so, you know, there are a number of friend. Incentives that come along with that with deferring capital gains or getting what’s called a step up in basis. But it’s a way of trying to spur some investments in those distressed areas. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act made a number of changes to the Qualified Opportunity Zones program, the incentives, and we are currently in a period where governors are having the chance to designate opportunity zones, qualified opportunity zones again. And so this is going to happen now every 10 years or so that the list of census tracts that are potentially eligible to be nominated will be updated based on a new demographic information and then governors get the chance to nominate the tracts that they think should be eligible and then ultimately it’s treasury that decides which ones will be.

Terry Gerton And as you looked at the assets, you found more than $108 billion in opportunity fund assets at the end of 2024. What did you find out about the kinds of projects that those investments are supporting?

Jessica Lucas-Judy What we found was that mostly they’re real estate development that includes multifamily housing, some mixed-use development, hotels, but we also found that there were other types of projects too, solar farms, for example, and some businesses that invest in renewable energy or alternative sources like that. One of the things that we found both in our current report and in our prior report back in 2020 is that there’s no centralized listing anywhere of the investments or the projects that are being funded and subsidized through the Opportunity Zones. And so one of the other changes that came about in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that now funds are required to report on fund characteristics each year and then Treasury will annually be putting out a report about some of those characteristics. And then after, in the sixth year, we’ll have to report on outcomes from the program and some of the effects and so that’s been some of what was missing in the past and then our 2021 report we recommended that Congress consider putting some of those reporting requirements in place and so we’re curious to see what’s going to come out from all that information.

Terry Gerton As you did the investigation for this report, you talked with a lot of folks from states and fund representatives and other stakeholders. Did you see any patterns emerge about which communities were attracting investment and which were not?

Jessica Lucas-Judy Sure, and again, it’s sort of non-generalizable information that we got through our survey of states and through talking with some of the stakeholders that you mentioned. But what we found in general was that the projects tended to be in more urban areas. That sort of makes sense when you think about it, that that’s where you’re more likely to have support in place to make these projects worthwhile investments. So they tended to be in urban locations. They tended to places that had either existing development or ongoing development that these opportunity zone investments sort of were able to be used in conjunction with. They had infrastructure in place, whether that be public transportation, access to nearby airports, highways, other things that would make the projects more viable. And a lot of them had community support. That was another thing that we heard that was important, was community involvement, community awareness of this incentive, and outreach to developers to help bring that investment into their areas.

Terry Gerton Jessica Lucas-Judy is a director in the strategic issues team at the Government Accountability Office. Jessica, as you think about those patterns, do you think that they align with the goals of the opportunity zones program or are there places perhaps that aren’t really able to participate?

Jessica Lucas-Judy Well, one of the things that we had found, as I said, is that the investment tended to be more in urban locations, more metropolitan areas. One of the changes with the new incentive is this designation of rural opportunity zones. And so that may be able to attract more investment, as it sounds, in rural areas. But really, there isn’t any reporting. There hasn’t been any information about the effects. Some of the anecdotal information that we got through our survey was that states that had an awareness of the incentive and its potential effects talked about increased job creation, increased housing, but again, you know, we don’t really have data to necessarily support that. And so that’s one of the things that we think is important. If Congress has now made this incentive permanent, it’ll be important to know how well it’s working so that they can make changes along the way to try better target the areas in need.

Terry Gerton And who is responsible for overseeing this program? Since it’s a general tax incentive investment program, who does it fall under, and who’s responsible for tracking performance?

Jessica Lucas-Judy Well, Treasury now is going to be responsible for reporting out on the outcomes and the investments, using data that the funds are going to be reporting on their tax forms. And so that’ll be helpful to have some information. But some of the others that are involved, Housing and Urban Development and the CDFI fund, states also and some localities were using Department of Transportation grants and others to sort of stack to make the investments more viable. So, you know, sort of used in combination among these different programs to help subsidize and attract investments, make it more viable. Some of the challenges that we heard from stakeholders in using the program were that costs have been rising for construction and materials. Labor is getting more expensive, and so it’s been a little difficult to be able to sustain some of those programs and some of these projects, and also just kind of lack of awareness. And so that’s another thing, too, is now with this new permanent incentive, there’s a little bit more buzz around it again, and a little more awareness of the availability of the funds.

Terry Gerton This is a really interesting case of a program that went from pilot to permanent in about a decade. What do you think the most important lessons learned along the way were to make sure that now that it is permanent, it’s positioned to be successful?

Jessica Lucas-Judy Well, as I mentioned, the new reporting requirements are really going to be helpful to expand our understanding of the incentive. There is going to, the information is going need to be aggregated to protect, because it is taxpayer information. It has to be aggregated when it’s reported out. But, you know, again, we don’t really have information about where the projects are. And so I think having that information is going to help states be a little more targeted in their outreach and their understanding of where the investment is to be able to maybe attract new incentives and new development. And I think also the ability of projects to be able to better coordinate and use information, and use funds from other incentives, other programs also is going to be helpful.

Terry Gerton Since this is a market tool where individuals can make choices about investments, too, as you said earlier, get tax benefits and other sorts of things, do the funds themselves provide outcome measures that investors are using to evaluate whether or not to choose one fund over another?

Jessica Lucas-Judy There probably is public information out there, you know, from some of the funds as part of their marketing perspective, but there’s not a central repository of that information. And so having this annual reporting requirement is going to be, we think, helpful both to investors and to the communities that they’re trying to support.

Terry Gerton And now that we do have at least some metrics in law, how long do you think it will be before you have a good baseline to be able to tell if we’re making a difference?

Jessica Lucas-Judy The first reporting is due out in the sixth year, so not for a while, but we should have information on, you know, first of all, the newly designated tracks will be available by the end of this calendar year, the new investment starts in 2027, and the annual reporting requirements kick in after that. So there should start to be some information available to fill in some of these blanks.