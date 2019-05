This week on Fed Access, host Derrick Dortch speaks with Patrick Burke, executive director of the DC Police Foundation, and Rebecca Schwartz, the foundations’s development and operations director.

They talk about the organization’s goals and objectives and how it is assisting the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in building a stronger relationship with the community it serves.

Burke and Schwartz discuss in detail many of the foundation’s public safety and policy initiatives, including a mentoring program for DC’s at-risk youth, and a program that provides educational and on the job training to qualified, recent graduates of District of Columbia high schools who are interested in becoming police officers with the MPD.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.