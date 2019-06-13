Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Fed Access
 
...

A unique approach to community policing

June 13, 2019 6:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Fed Access, Lt.  Brett Parson, commander of the Special Liaison Branch (SLB) of the Metropolitan Police Department joins host Derrick Dortch to talk about the group’s mission and the work it is doing in underserved and marginalized communities in the District of Columbia.Metro PD logo

Parson explains the so called “three-legged” approach to community policing that the SLB has instituted to gain the trust and respect of the residents it services. It involves community outreach, progressive training procedures and “affiliate” officers who are on patrol throughout the city.

He also describes in detail the work being done by the four units that comprise the SLB — the Asian Liaison Unit (ALU); the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Liaison Unit (DHHLU); the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Liaison Unit (LGBTLU); and the Latino Liaison Unit (LLU).

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Bret Parsons community policing Derrick Dortch Fed Access Metropolitan Police Department Radio Interviews Workforce

Fed Access

MONDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to veterans issues to the latest national security challenges, host Derrick T. Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Top Stories

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.