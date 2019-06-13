A unique approach to community policing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Fed Access, Lt. Brett Parson, commander of the Special Liaison Branch (SLB) of the Metropolitan Police Department joins host Derrick Dortch to talk about the group’s mission and the work it is doing in underserved and marginalized communities in the District of Columbia.

Parson explains the so called “three-legged” approach to community policing that the SLB has instituted to gain the trust and respect of the residents it services. It involves community outreach, progressive training procedures and “affiliate” officers who are on patrol throughout the city.

He also describes in detail the work being done by the four units that comprise the SLB — the Asian Liaison Unit (ALU); the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Liaison Unit (DHHLU); the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Liaison Unit (LGBTLU); and the Latino Liaison Unit (LLU).

