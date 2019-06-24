Human rights & terrorism

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.
This week on Fed Access, Matthew Daniels, chair of Law and Human Rights at the Institute of World Politics, joins host Derrick Dortch on this week’s Fed Access to discuss how the rise of authoritarianism in China, North Korea and Russia is impacting human rights in those countries.
He also explains how social media is being weaponized by ISIS, Boco Haram and other terrorist groups to expand terrorism across the globe.
