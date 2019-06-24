Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Fed Access
 
...

Human rights & terrorism

June 24, 2019 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Head shot of Matthew Daniels
Matthew Daniels, chair, Law and Human Rights, The Institute of World Politics

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Fed Access, Matthew Daniels, chair of Law and Human Rights at the Institute of World Politics, joins host Derrick Dortch on this week’s Fed Access to discuss how the rise of authoritarianism in China, North Korea and Russia is impacting human rights in those countries.

He also explains how social media is being weaponized by ISIS, Boco Haram and other terrorist groups to expand terrorism across the globe.

Finally Daniels talks about his new book:  Human Liberty 2.0: Advancing Universal Rights in the Digital Age, which is a collection of stories about people around the world who are using social media to advance the cause of human rights and freedom.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Derrick Dortch Fed Access human rights Institute of World Politics Matthew Daniels Radio Interviews terrorism Workforce

Fed Access

MONDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to veterans issues to the latest national security challenges, host Derrick T. Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Top Stories

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.