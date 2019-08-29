Unlocking the complex US – China relationship

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Fed Access, Rodger Baker, senior vice president of strategic analysis at Stratfor, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss China’s emergence as an economic and military power, and what that means for the United States and the rest of the world.

He explains why China is now building strategic partnerships with countries in Europe and Africa and whether that will change the dynamics of its relationship with the US.

Baker also goes into detail about China’s espionage and cyberware efforts, and what federal agencies and US businesses can do to protect themselves from insider threats and the theft of their intellectual property.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.