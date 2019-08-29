Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Fed Access
 
...

Unlocking the complex US – China relationship

August 29, 2019 6:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Head shot of Rodger Baker
Ridger Baker, senior VP of Strategic Analysis, Stratfor

This week on Fed Access, Rodger Baker, senior vice president of strategic analysis at Stratfor, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss China’s emergence as an economic and military power, and what that means for the United States and the rest of the world.

He explains why China is now building strategic partnerships with countries in Europe and Africa and whether that will change the dynamics of its relationship with the US.

Baker also goes into detail about China’s espionage and cyberware efforts, and what federal agencies and US businesses can do to protect themselves from insider threats and the theft of their intellectual property.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
China Cybersecurity Derrick Dortch Fed Access Radio Interviews Rodger Baker Stratfor Technology Workforce

Fed Access

MONDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to veterans issues to the latest national security challenges, host Derrick T. Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Top Stories

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space