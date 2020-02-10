Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Fed Access
 
...

Defense spending: An update

February 10, 2020 7:58 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Fed Access, Jon Harper, managing editor of National Defense Magazine, joined host Derrick Dortch to discuss some of the top spending priorities at the Defense Department.

Head shot of Jon Harper
Jon Harper, managing editor, National Defense Magazine

Harper said the Pentagon would like to increase spending on artificial intelligence research and development as it seeks to develop new unmanned systems such as drones to keep pace with potential adversaries such as China and Russia.

He also talked about the new cybersecurity standards will begin to be incorporated into Defense contracts later this year,  and the economic impact they will have on small business contractors  who will have to get certified.

Finally, Harper explains how the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran is affecting defense spending.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Artificial Intelligence Cybersecurity Defense Defense News DoD budget Fed Access Jon Harper National Defense magazine Radio Interviews Technology Workforce

Fed Access

MONDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to veterans issues to the latest national security challenges, host Derrick T. Dortch gives you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggles

Today in History

1973: Release of POWs in Hanoi begins