Defense spending: An update

This week on Fed Access, Jon Harper, managing editor of National Defense Magazine, joined host Derrick Dortch to discuss some of the top spending priorities at the Defense Department.

Harper said the Pentagon would like to increase spending on artificial intelligence research and development as it seeks to develop new unmanned systems such as drones to keep pace with potential adversaries such as China and Russia.

He also talked about the new cybersecurity standards will begin to be incorporated into Defense contracts later this year, and the economic impact they will have on small business contractors who will have to get certified.

Finally, Harper explains how the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran is affecting defense spending.

