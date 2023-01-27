On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Fed Life — Jan. 25, 2023

Eric White@FEDERALNEWSCAST
January 27, 2023 10:47 am
< a min read
      

By nearly all measures, 2022 was a terrible year for the average investor. Inflation and a host of badly-received public policies sent both stock and bond markets in bear territory. All of the Thrift Savings Plan funds, with the exception of the basically flat G-Fund, declined. For a review and some things to think about for the year ahead, Federal News Network’s Tom Temin spoke with certified financial advisor Art Stein.

Plus, TSP and debt ceiling updates from Federal News Network reporter Drew Friedman.

 

      
Eric White

Eric White is news anchor and Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.

Top Stories