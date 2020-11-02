Army Corps of Engineers contractor delivers debris left over from hurricanes Laura and Delta to management site

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor Crowder Gulf, Mobile, Alabama, delivers debris left over from hurricanes Laura and Delta to a debris management site situated in a semi-remote location in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Tree and shrub debris is put through a chipper, while other debris materials are set aside for alternate processing. Lt. Col. Thomas “Jason” Sears, Mission Commander, US Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, tours the site along with mission manager Robert “Robbie” Powers Baltimore District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nov. 1, 2020. (Photo by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, US Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District)