Public will be able to walk on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza on Nov. 9 and 10

Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6), top, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Yudachi (DD 103) sail together in the South China Sea. Jackson, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, are on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (JMSDF courtesy photo)