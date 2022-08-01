Searching to save lives

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
An airman from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron search for flood victims from a helicopter in eastern Kentucky on July 30. In response to devastating flooding, the unit coordinated 29 rotary-wing relief missions, rescued 19 people and two dogs and recovered four bodies. Their command-and-control efforts also facilitated the assistance or recovery of 40 people. (U.S. Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)