Searching to save lives

An airman from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron search for flood victims from a helicopter in eastern Kentucky on July 30. In response to devastating flooding, the unit coordinated 29 rotary-wing relief missions, rescued 19 people and two dogs and recovered four bodies. Their command-and-control efforts also facilitated the assistance or recovery of 40 people. (U.S. Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)