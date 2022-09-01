Capturing natural beauty on canvas

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Environmental artist Claire Giordano is named Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument’s 2022 Artist-in-Residence. The Bureau of Land Management runs this program sponsored through a partnership between the Monument, Escalante Canyons Art Festival and Glen Canyon Conservancy.
(Photo Credit: Claire Giordano, 2022 Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument Artist-in-Residence)