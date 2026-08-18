It pays to think preventively: Easy health plan money most feds miss out on

Hear how you can stop thinking of your health plan as something you simply have, and start thinking of it as something you can actively use.

Open Season can feel like a once-a-year chore: compare a few premiums, make your elections and move on. But what if the better strategy is to stop thinking of your health plan as something you simply have, and start thinking of it as something you can actively use?

That’s one of the biggest takeaways from my conversation with David Yoder, senior vice president of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Federal Employee Program (FEP). And with Open Season approaching, Yoder urges feds not to wait until December to make their elections, but to start thinking about their health care needs now. Even if it feels like there’s ample time, there’s a lot more to compare than just premiums.

It’s about the whole picture

While it can be tempting to start with the number that comes out of your paycheck, a lower premium doesn’t necessarily mean a lower-cost year. Yoder says federal employees should consider expected health care needs, out-of-pocket costs, prescription medications and whether their doctors are in network.

If you already see specialists, take several medications or anticipate needing more care in the coming year, those details can make a big difference in which plan will serve you best. The trick is to do that homework before Open Season turns into a last-minute scramble.

Your benefits can do more than pay the bill

One of the most overlooked pieces of a health plan may be the care you can access before something goes seriously wrong. Preventive care, including annual checkups, screenings and managing emerging issues, can help identify problems earlier, when they may be easier to address.

Yoder points to conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes as examples. The idea isn’t to wait until a health issue becomes an emergency. It’s to stay engaged with your health along the way.

And there can be financial incentives, too. The FEP program offers tools and rewards designed to encourage members to manage important, easy-to-track health metrics like blood pressure, blood glucose and activity. There are also resources to help members track their care and costs to make more informed healthcare decisions.

In other words, benefits aren’t only something you should use when you’re sick.

The details can cost you

The same principle applies to prescriptions. Yoder recommends using available tools to check whether your medications are covered and whether there are alternatives that could lower the cost. FEP also offers resources to help members manage refills and medications and identify potential duplications or interactions.

Then there’s the provider network. A doctor you already know and trust may be covered, but it’s worth checking rather than assuming. Using an in-network provider can mean a lower out-of-pocket cost, and provider-search tools can also help members find care closer to home. Those may sound like small details, but they’re not necessarily small when the bill comes.

Minimizing the guesswork

The part that may be easiest to put off is simply starting now. And while that can be daunting, being that you can’t predict the future, your health experience from this past year will be a reasonable guide for what you can expect next year. For example, what changed? What care did you wind up using? Are you taking new medications? Do you anticipate different needs for yourself or your family?

Those aren’t guarantees about what will happen next year, but it’s a starting point. And don’t forget dental and vision, which are separate coverage from your FEHB medical plan. Yoder advises federal employees to make sure they understand where those benefits fit into their overall coverage, because costs that fall between the gaps can add up fast.

Be an active consumer

Yoder’s advice in a nutshell? Don’t set your health plan and forget it—reevaluate your needs and options every year, even before Open Season starts in November. Use the free tools that help you calculate and compare. Ask questions of experts who can help. Check your providers are in-network. Understand your prescriptions. And take advantage of preventive care, not only for the financial incentives, but because being proactive about your health will save you a lot of time, pain and aggravation in the future.

Your health plan isn’t just annual paperwork; it’s a resource you’re paying for to protect you and your family. And as with any investment, you’re going to want to get the most you can out of it.

For more advice on how, listen to the full conversation with David Yoder on the Fed Thread podcast.

Copyright © 2026 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.