I’ve submitted my retirement paperwork. Now what?

You’ve spent decades working for the federal government. You’ve saved, planned, filled out the paperwork and finally picked your retirement date. And then you...

You’ve spent decades working for the federal government. You’ve saved, planned, filled out the paperwork and finally picked your retirement date.

And then you wait…

And that’s when it feels like your procedural questions begin all over again: What’s happening to my paperwork? How long before the money starts coming in? If something goes wrong, how will I know, and who can I contact? And how long will my cash on hand last while I’m waiting for my full pension to arrive?

Those interim months can be a little nerve-wracking, which is why Ben Amos, a former OPM insider who now helps federal employees navigate retirement, and Thiago Glieger, a private wealth advisor at RMG Advisors, helped tackle those questions on this episode of Fed Thread.

Two clocks, one long wait

One of the most important things to understand is that your retirement application doesn’t immediately land at OPM. First your agency and payroll office spend roughly 30 to 45 days putting your package together. Once it reaches OPM, a second clock starts, and that’s when interim pay typically begins.

According to Amos, retirees can expect roughly 60 to 80 percent of their eventual monthly annuity while OPM works through the final adjudication, and that process usually averages about three and a half months.

However, OPM has been working through a large backlog from the recent federal workforce exodus, which currently has wait times trending upward. In a worst-case scenario, Amos has seen a client’s retirement application take 14 months without hearing anything. Knowing when to stop waiting and start asking questions, he says, is critical.

Certain things can complicate a retirement case, including court orders, special retirement provisions, military service and unpaid service credits. That’s why Amos recommends checking your records well before retirement, getting an agency retirement estimate to spot any discrepancies, and keeping copies of your personnel and military documents. If something is missing or incorrect, it’s much easier to fix it before you retire than afterward.

The cash flow dry spell

Another piece of the transition that can catch people off guard, even if they’re financially ready to retire, is having enough accessible cash to get through the period before your full, regular payments arrive. Amos recommends having roughly six months of living expenses at the ready, separate from your normal emergency fund.

That means looking at the actual cost of running your life—not just your mortgage, but utilities, food, transportation and everything else that keeps the lights on, plus realistic discretionary expenses—and then bake in extra if something unexpected were to happen in that time, like needing an emergency roof replacement or having to pay an out-of-pocket maximum on an urgent medical expense.

Glieger suggests that cash flow should be thought of as the “heartbeat of retirement,” which means that the question isn’t simply how much you have saved, but “How do I turn what I’ve saved into the cash flow I need to live the life I want?”

More than a financial transition

When it all comes down to it, retirees are confronted with a bigger question: figuring out what all that money is for. Glieger cautions not to get so caught up in the paperwork and financial piece that you forget to think about how you want to spend the rest of your life, not just the rest of your money.

He espouses the philosophy of not being “the richest person at the cemetery,” which you can hear more about on the full Fed Thread conversation.

Catch more conversations on podcast platforms, YouTube or on the Fed Thread hub page.

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