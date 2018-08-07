Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

2019 budget bills unlikely from Congress before FY 2018 ends, but Senate going to try

August 7, 2018 9:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It’s highly unlikely that Congress will pass 2019 appropriations bills to fund the entire government before new the fiscal year starts, but the Senate, at least, is hoping to come close. Thanks to an abbreviated August recess, the upper chamber is aiming to finish nine out of the 12 appropriations bills before Sept. 30. But it’s a long way from clear whether the bills they come up with will be acceptable to the House – or to the president, who’s been flirting with the idea of another government shutdown. Jack Fitzpatrick covers budget issues for Bloomberg Government. He talked with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about where the appropriations process currently stands.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Related Stories

Related Topics
2019 Federal budget All News Bloomberg Government Budget Congress Donald Trump Federal Drive FY 2018 Government Shutdown Jack Fitzpatrick Legislation Management omnibus Senate shutdown Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech