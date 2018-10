Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act is now law. It’s mostly about Defense Department matters but at more than 1,000 pages it contains provisions for all federal agencies, including ways to help them acquire new talent. Kristine Simmons, vice president of government affairs at the Partnership for Public Service, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.