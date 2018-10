Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The government’s annual spending on grants dwarfs what it spends on contracts by $200 billion. Yet much of the effort devoted to spending transparency leaves out grants. Now better understanding of grants is a cross-agency priority goal pushed by the Trump administration. The challenge is how to get it done. Peter Tyler, senior policy analyst at the Project on Government Oversight, spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about it.