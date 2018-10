Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Toxicology is a complicated field to say the least. Analyzing chemicals to identify which ones are potentially harmful to humans and wildlife can be an arduous process. Over the last 30 years, Gary Ankley, a research toxicologist at the Environmental Protection Agency, has refined techniques to streamline it and help prevent dangerous chemicals from polluting America’s waterways.

His EPA work earned him a nomination in the Career Achievement category in this year’s Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals. Federal News Radio’s Eric White spoke with him to find out more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.