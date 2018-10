Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Activities on the U.S. borders generate the most news headlines these days. But the federal government also has a large burden in dealing with the aftermath, helping states deal with the hundred of thousands of immigrants entering the country illegally. Now the Government Accountability Office has detailed the numbers and costs. Gretta Goodwin, the GAO’s director of homeland security and justice issues, shares the highlights with Federal Drive with Tom Temin.