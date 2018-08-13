Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

GAO: Pentagon must share information across acquisition workforce

August 13, 2018 10:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For more than 20 years, Congress has been trying to get the Defense Department to buy commercial items instead of military-unique ones whenever it can. Nonetheless, in at least some cases, DoD’s process for buying commercial items can take even longer than its traditional procurement system, partly because the process of deciding whether something is military-unique or commercial can be difficult in and of itself. The Government Accountability Office says DoD could improve matters a lot just by sharing more information across its own acquisition workforce. Bill Woods, director of contracting and national security acquisition issues at GAO, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin, about some of those information gaps.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Agency Oversight All News Bill Woods commercial acquisition Congress Contracting Defense Defense News Federal Drive GAO Management Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech