GAO: Pentagon must share information across acquisition workforce

For more than 20 years, Congress has been trying to get the Defense Department to buy commercial items instead of military-unique ones whenever it can. Nonetheless, in at least some cases, DoD’s process for buying commercial items can take even longer than its traditional procurement system, partly because the process of deciding whether something is military-unique or commercial can be difficult in and of itself. The Government Accountability Office says DoD could improve matters a lot just by sharing more information across its own acquisition workforce. Bill Woods, director of contracting and national security acquisition issues at GAO, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin, about some of those information gaps.