GSA’s 18F innovation hub touts 5 areas of success

August 9, 2018 9:36 am
 
< a min read
Since it first opened its doors in 2014, the General Services Administration’s 18F organization has been known as an innovative digital services organization. But the group is pretty proud of the innovations it’s made to government procurement processes, too. In a new blog post, 18F outlines the five particular areas in which it thinks it’s had the most success, in hopes that other agencies will pick them up and run with them.

Alla Goldman Seiffert is the acting director of 18F’s office of acquisition, and Mark Headd is an innovation specialist in the office. They joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about what 18F calls “procurement hacks.”

Related Topics
