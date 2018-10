Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The old joke used to be that the only way NASA could get to the sun is to land at night. In fact the soon-to-launch Parker Solar Probe will come very close to the sun. And thanks to some new shield technology, it will send back all sorts of new information about the sun and stars in general. Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with NASA planetary scientist Geronimo Villanueva about it.