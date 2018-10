Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Army’s new Futures Command is on its way to becoming reality. This comes as the service prepares for 2020. Federal News Radio attended a Pentagon briefing by Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville and Army Under Secretary Ryan McCarthy in advance of the Army Science & Technology Symposium happening next week in Washington, where McConville will provide the keynote. Hear McConville and McCarthy’s talk on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.