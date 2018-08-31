Listen Live Sports

Sammies finalist considered a pioneer in children’s developmental health

August 31, 2018 10:41 am
 
She has been called by colleagues a pioneer in identifying the scope of children’s developmental disabilities including autism. In so doing she not only raised the nation’s consciousness. She also helped direct public resources. Dr. Marshalyn Yeargin-Allsopp is associate director for children with special health care needs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and she’s a finalist in this years’ Service to America Medals Program.

She spoke with Federal News Radio’s Eric White about what her first-ever work in population based studies of children with multiple developmental disabilities touched off. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

