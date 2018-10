Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As the nation becomes more dependent on satellites for military and commercial affairs, satellite security becomes an increasingly critical issue. The Air Force Space Command has the job of detecting and characterizing threats to U.S. space systems. Now it’s looking for more contractor help in that effort. Timothy Roberts, program manager for non-governmental space situational awareness at the Space Command, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.