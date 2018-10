Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Veterans Affairs Department had a requirement for a generic Hepatitis B medicine something not unheard of there. But the pills it considered buying had an active ingredient from India and that kicked off a long Trade Agreements Act dispute. Procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo, of Petrillo and Powell, gave the full story on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.