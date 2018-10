Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The 9/11 attacks showed the need for better data and information sharing among federal agencies and between governments. Seventeen years later, there’s still room for improvement. The IBM Center for the Business of Government and Harvard conducted two roundtable discussions on the topic of data sharing and threat detection, one in the United State and one in Europe. Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. and former Homeland Security Under Secretary for intelligence and analysis Frank Taylor joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.