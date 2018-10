Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For more than 25 years, the Executive Leadership Conference operated by the American Council for Technology and the Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) has drawn IT executives from government and industry. The ELC started as a small event in Charlottesville, Virginia. Now it’s moving to its fifth location with a whole new approach. Darren Ash, chief information officer of the Farm Service Agency, and Susan Becker, vice president of alliances at Unisys Federal, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.