After 40 years, coalition seeks upgrades to Senior Executive Service

September 12, 2018 11:14 am
 
The 40th anniversary of the civil service system is coming up. Along with that, the Senior Executive Service was also created in 1978 as part of the Civil Service Reform Act. With age comes a need for an upgrade, so three major federal workforce groups are coming together to propose changes to the SES. The coalition includes the Volcker Alliance, the Senior Executives Association, and the Partnership for Public Service, where Margot Conrad is the director for federal workplace programs. Federal News Radio’s Eric White spoke with Conrad on Federal Drive with Tom Temin to find out what the group had in mind for reforming the SES.

