Aging federal workforce complicates recruiting technological skills

September 27, 2018 9:11 am
 
It’s fairly well understood at this point that the federal government is having a hard time attracting employees with up-to-date technology skills. One data point that illustrates the problem: Roughly half of the government’s technology workforce is over the age of 50. But there are ways to accelerate recruitment and adoption of new technologies. We know this, because innovative organizations like the U.S. Digital Service and 18F have already provided some guideposts. That’s according to a new report by the Partnership for Public Service. Mallory Barg Bulman is the vice president for research and evaluation at the Partnership. She talked with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about some of their conclusions.

