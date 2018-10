Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Each year, the Defense Department spends more than $100 billion to run its 22 defense agencies and field activities. And by law, DoD is supposed to conduct reviews every two years to decide whether those “DAFAs” are still needed. But according to the Government Accountability Office, the department has not done a formal assessment since at least 2012.

Because of that, GAO said the Pentagon is missing major opportunities to cut waste, duplication and overlap. Elizabeth Field is acting director for Defense Capabilities and Management at GAO. She talked with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the findings.