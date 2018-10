Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Marine Corps migrated all of its computers to Windows 10 by the deadline set by the Defense Department. That’s no small feat, even if the Marine Corps is the smallest service. Federal News Radio’s Scott Maucione talks with Marine Corps IT Portfolio Manager Col. Ben Stinson on Federal Drive with Tom Temin, during the Modern Day Marine Military Expo in Quantico, Virginia, about migrating to the operating system and other IT challenges.