For nearly a year, federal employees hoping to advance their careers up the management ladder have been attending no-cost leadership seminars. The Federal Leadership and Professional Development Seminar series is the brainchild of Kim Wittenberg, a health scientist administrator at the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality at the Department of Health and Human Services. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio for more more discussion.

Federal employees can sign up for and receive information on the series by sending a blank email to FedLeadershipSeminar-subscribe-request@listserv.gsa.gov