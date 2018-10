Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Ever since Prometheus, fire has been both a boon and a danger. The wildfires of the last few years have taxed federal, state and local authorities. With Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Fire Administration tracks fires and works increase prevention and preparedness. For a view into how it keeps track of fire, Marion Long, fire program specialist for the National Fire Incident Reporting System, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.