Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When it went on recess to go campaigning, Congress left the government like a person with one shoe. Some agencies are fully funded for 2019 and some aren’t. That’s just one of the issues lawmakers will deal with when they return after next week’s midterms. For a preview, Bloomberg Government Editorial Director Loren Duggan joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.