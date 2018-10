Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Army is changing its force structure. The changes add people to sustainment, especially the movement of equipment. For more about efforts to redistribute hundreds of thousands of piece of gear, Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu spoke with Lt. Gen. Ed Daly, deputy commander of the materiel command, at this week’s Association of the U.S. Army conference in Washington. Hear the interview on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.