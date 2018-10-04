Listen Live Sports

Army introduces its own version of nutrition bar

October 4, 2018 8:28 am
 
Bone and muscle injuries have been on the rise for years in military boot camps, and researchers know that calcium and Vitamin D deficiencies are at least one factor. But despite the wide variety of nutrition bars on the commercial market, none of them deliver the levels of nutrients researchers think are needed to reduce injury rates. So, the Army decided it needed to make its own. The Performance Readiness Bar is now being offered to every new recruit. Dr. Erin Gaffney-Stomberg, research physiologist at the Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin on Federal News Radio to talk about how the Army developed the bar, and why.

