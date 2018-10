Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Army is in charge of about a million soldiers. Those troops have concerns, ideas and comments for their leaders. Sgt. Maj. of the Army Dan Dailey’s job includes taking those comments upstairs and maybe changing the service a bit. Federal News Network’s Scott Maucione caught up with Dailey at the Association of the United States Army Conference last week, after Dailey heard from Army families in a town hall. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.