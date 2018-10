Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Defense and Homeland Security departments have been scrambling to visit Silicon Valley to find the latest and greatest new technology. But few agencies are rushing to solicit companies in the Washington, D.C. area for their developments and entrepreneurial ideas. Northern Virginia venture capitalist Jonathan Aberman said companies and agencies are missing out on untapped potential. He told Federal News Network’s Nicole Ogrysko about a new academy that he’s launching to help local industry better sell its own commercial products. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.