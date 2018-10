Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A nominee for deputy administrator of FEMA recently told a confirmation hearing that the agency probably needs to invest more in its people, but he didn’t mean it the way FEMA actually did it — by paying people more than federal law allows. The overpayments and a more general lack of attention to fair labor standards are among the personnel problems uncovered by the Homeland Security Office of Inspector General. John Kelly, acting deputy inspector, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to give more details.