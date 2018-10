Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As late as the Spring season, State Department employees in Cuba reported strange and troubling brain injuries. The incidents started in early 2016. Now the Government Accountability Office is looking into how the department has responded to these incidents and what lapses have been found. Brian Mazanec, GAO acting director for international affairs and trade issues, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain.