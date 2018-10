Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As part of the VA Mission Act, Congress told the Veterans Affairs Department to consolidate its various private-sector care programs into one. But a new report by the Government Accountability Office revealed VA hasn’t done a great job interacting with private sector providers up to this point. Some are paid within days, while others don’t see reimbursement for months, even after they’ve supplied all the documentation VA wants. Sharon Silas, acting director for Health Care Issues at GAO, talked with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu about the administrative challenges VA needs to fix. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.