Does the U.S. defense budget focus too much on the present? That’s the concern of some defense experts. Coming off the end of a period of sequestrations, innovation took a back seat. The trouble is, we may just now be seeing the effects of that neglect. Peter Levine, a senior research fellow with the Institute for Defense Analyses, joined Eric White on Federal Drive with Tom Temin to get a look at the full scope of the problem.