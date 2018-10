Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Internal Revenue Service has spent the past couple of years talking up its plan to modernize the agency and the way it delivers services to taxpayers. The initiative is called “Future State,” or at least it was. The IRS told the Government Accountability Office it has decided to drop the name and instead embed six general themes from the Future State initiative into its long-term strategic plan. Jay McTigue, director of strategic issues for GAO, told Federal News Network’s Nicole Ogrysko where the IRS is headed on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.