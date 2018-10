Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The National Institutes of Health awarded $7.5 million in grants to eight different research teams to study how to slow the spread of HIV in eight countries. The study is called Prevention and Treatment through a Comprehensive Care Continuum for HIV-affected Adolescents in Resource Constrained Settings (PATC3H). Bill Kapogiannis, an infectious disease physician at NIH’s National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about the team’s development strategies for combating the virus in “high risk” populations.