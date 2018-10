Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Ten months ago, Robert Storch became the first presidentially-appointed, Senate-confirmed inspector general in the National Security Agency’s history. Along with that independence, Storch said he wants to make the NSA OIG —and the agency itself — more transparent. The office took a step in that direction last week by launching its first-ever independent website. He talked with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the reasons.