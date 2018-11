Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Customer experience for many citizens starts with a federal agency’s website. For agencies, the optimal site is a constantly moving target. But officials at the Veterans Affairs Department think they’ve got it right with the launch of a new and improved version. Barbara Morton, VA’s deputy chief veterans experience officer, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the details.