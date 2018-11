Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The last US veteran of World War I died back in 2011. Yet, a century after the Great War the actions of Frank Buckles and his counterparts still inform American culture and policy. This past weekend marked progress in a long-awaited new memorial near the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Chris Isleib, public affairs director for the World War One Centennial Commission, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for an update.