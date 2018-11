Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

We know that either the Republicans or the Democrats will end up in control of one or two of the houses of Congress following today’s elections. Less certain is exactly what specific agenda they’ll follow after being sworn in on January 3rd. David Hawkings, veteran Congressional analyst, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss some of the potential options.