Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Vicki Christiansen, newly-appointed chief of the U.S. Forest Service, has a difficult job. She’s promised Congress a change within the agency’s culture that has led to widespread harassment, misconduct and retaliation. Bob Tobias, professor in the Key Executive Leadership program at American University, has studied organizational and cultural change for decades. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to provide some advice for the Forest Service leadership.